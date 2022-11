The VIP Treatment

Viewers got to see Kourtney and Travis’ individual fittings while in Italy. “We are in Dolce and Gabbana’s private offices,” the businesswoman shared. “They have completely set up their offices for me and Travis. It is like a fairytale and I feel like a princess with the way they set this up for us.”

Kourtney also noted her outfits for her wedding weekend were “archive looks” that were remade to appear brand new.