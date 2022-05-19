Kendall and Scott Mend Their Issues

Following a brief break from communicating, Kendall and Scott reunited to figure out their issues.

“I have always been your supporter and I always will be. There is obviously a respect level for everyone involved in this situation. But it is also such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment. Because I was wrong, I should have done something a little bit more,” Kendall detailed. “I feel like it could have been handled a bit differently. You immediately attacked me and that to me took me back. Immediately I shut off.”

The New York native, for his part, noted that he was upset about this being their “first argument” ever. “I also understand where you are coming from. I am not mad,” he clarified, before explaining to the cameras, “For me with Kendall, it felt horrible that we came to a place where we couldn’t even speak normally to each other to figure out what was even happening. It brought anger on.”

For the model, the changes in her family would continue to be “difficult and awkward” for some time. “There is a lot of shifting going around and I have faith that it will figure itself out,” she added during a confessional interview.