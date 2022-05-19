Kourtney and Travis’ IVF Journey

“Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped,” Kourtney revealed to the cameras during a doctor’s appointment. “He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to an embryo stage. We start back again.”

For Kourtney and Travis, trying to expand their family brought them closer. “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” she shared. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”