Their Exes

During a workout session with Tristan Thompson, Khloé questioned how others view her family’s close connection with their exes.

“Either an individual would say, ‘What an amazing family that you guys just keep everyone around at all times.’ Or are like, ‘How does this family still keep all these guys around?’ Once you are in it it’s like the mob, you can’t get out,” she said. “We have a very loyal strong bond in our family. We are great coparents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad.”

After the Good American cofounder pointed out that Scott and Kanye West have stayed in their lives, Tristan, 31, noted that he wasn’t going anywhere either. “More like you are never leaving me,” he joked, before Khloé added, “We are family whether you like it or not. But I think it is such a beautiful thing.”