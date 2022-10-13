Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues on 'The Kardashians'

Does Kris Have Plans for More Surgery?

While filming her reality show, Kris joked that she would “love” to have her boobs redone while she was under anesthesia. She also discussed another doctor’s appointment that made her reconsider her health issues.

“I went to the eye doctor the other day to get an eye exam and he says, ‘What you have got going on here is your eyelids on both eyes are getting a bit heavy.’ I said, ‘This is the best day of my life. Are you trying to tell me that I need to get my eyes done?'” the manager shared with Khloé. “So I think I will see if he can squeeze me in and I can get ready for Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s wedding [to Travis Barker]. I am always getting dolled up for someone’s wedding once a decade.”