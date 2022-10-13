Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues on 'The Kardashians'

Cancel OK
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained

Kris Jenner. John Salangsang/Shutterstock
How Did She Address the Health Scare?

After a consultation, Kris was advised to have hip-replacement surgery to address her pain.

“I don’t want to have this surgery in five years when I am older and you can’t really heal as well. It is just a mindf–k. You realize that you don’t have as much more time. It is like suddenly I can’t do all the things,” the momager said during an emotional moment in an October 2022 episode. “My hip goes out, my knee is torn, I have an eye infection and I can’t see. I have the TV up too loud and [boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] says I can’t hear. I feel like Humpty Dumpty.”

