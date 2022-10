How Was the Recovery Process?

“I’ve walked twice. I got up the first time to walk with my little walker over there. It was painful but I was like, ‘Let’s keep doing this,'” Kris told Khloé after her surgery. “I don’t remember the surgery at all. The last thing I knew I was sitting on the bed in the hospital talking to Corey and Kim and then it was a blank.”

During the October 2022 episode, the momager continued to get better while working with a physical therapist.