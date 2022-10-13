Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues on 'The Kardashians'

What Was Her Family’s Reaction?

During an October 2022 episode, Kris admitted she was “really nervous” to talk about her health with her loved ones. “I don’t want them to worry about me and I know they will be upset that I have to go through a major surgery,” she told the cameras. “It is hard on the family.”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, pointed out that her mother was the one taking the news the hardest.

“It scares my mom to get older for sure. She is the type of person that had a jar of marbles and she would say, ‘Each marble represents the amount of summers and Christmases I have left,'” the Skims founder recalled. “But it makes me deeply sad and just emotional to know that she is so scared to get older.”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian attempted to relive her mom’s concerns, saying, “You also talk yourself into a really dark place. I see it all the time. How you talk to yourself is so f–king brutal. You have to stop with that mentality or you will always be in that place.”

The Good American cofounder added: “I don’t want to think about my mom getting older. It is sad and I don’t know what I would do without her. I just want her to stay cold all the time so we prolong her life. … I am just going to put my mom on ice.”