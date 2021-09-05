Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ Is the Princess Diana Movie We’ve Been Waiting For: Everything to Know

Stewart’s Performance Is Phenomenal

“I didn’t realize she’d completely immerse herself into this role, leaving zero trace of her lip-biting Twilight teen past,” Us Weekly’s film critic Mara Reinstein wrote after watching the film’s September premiere at Telluride Film Festival. “By using her real-life shyness to her advantage, Stewart plays Diana as a soft-spoken yet self-reliant modern woman who daydreams of the rambunctious girl she used to be. In her heart, the People’s Princess can still dance with exuberance and sing with abandon and eat all the fast food she desires. It’s a joy, not to mention a revelation, watching the star pull this all off.”