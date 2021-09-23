The Charles Relationship

In a stunning two-minute trailer, which was released in September 2021, the drama between Diana (Stewart) and Charles (Farthing) comes to a head as the princess yearns for “change.” The future king reminds his then-wife, “You have to be able to do things you hate. There has to be two of you. There’s the real one and the one they take pictures of.”

The teaser also shows the royal couple’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, played by Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry, respectively.