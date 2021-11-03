The Costumes Play a Major Role

“Even the very first time I spoke to [director] Pablo [Larraín], he explained how he wanted the clothes to be embedded into the structure of the film, and how central they were, and how much he wanted to coordinate the sets and the clothes,” costume designer Jacqueline Durran told Nylon in November 2021.

She went on to say that Diana’s formal fashion is a major source of tension in the film. “There’s a kind of dual nature to her costumes, in the sense that there are the ones that she’s chosen as her own wardrobe and the ones there to represent her as Princess of Wales,” Durran noted, adding that the recreations featured in the movie are a mix of vintage finds and custom-made pieces.

Stewart “really brought the clothes to life,” the designer said. “You can give her any look to wear, and she will look at it and assess it and then she can really wear it, because she has such an innate style.”