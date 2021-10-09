The Wig

Stewart admitted in October 2021 that her performance might not be “a perfect impression” of Diana, but there wasn’t much she could do about her hair. “If it wasn’t a wig, we would have had so much less time to shoot,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And we were f–king sprinting. This was not padded or luxe in any way. We were balls to the wall, gunning through it. Which you can feel in the movie 10 or 15 minutes in — once it gets up and starts going, it doesn’t stop, it barrels. It felt that way to make it too.”