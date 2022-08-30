Cabo Confessions

“That is me literally at my worst right there,” Colletti said during the Tuesday, August 30, podcast episode “What Happens in Cabo: Part 2,” which covered the pair’s infamous spring break blowout. “My mom raised me in a good way to treat women, and I believe in that, to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that.”

The California native opened up about calling Cavallari a “slut” at the bar, referring to the slur as “the most shocking and brutal moment for myself and my experience in this show.” He then told the Uncommon James founder, “I owe you an apology,” before revealing that the moment was a “real” scenario and not something orchestrated by MTV.

“You’re seeing a very immature little boy having his emotions boil over and not processing them in the right way, mixed in with a ton of tequila. And it is a very unhealthy combination,” he explained. “And frankly, you know, I was embarrassed.”

Cavallari, for her part, was satisfied by how her teenage self handled the situation.

“I’m actually proud of how I reacted to you. I stand by it all of these years later because you were in my face yelling at me, calling me a slut, and I was just trying to walk away and I wasn’t trying to react to you,” the Hills star told Colletti. “I was really just trying to remove myself from the situation and just do my thing.”

Later in the podcast, Cavallari confronted the OTH alum on whether he “hooked up” with Conrad during their trip, to which Colletti replied, “Based off of Lauren’s reaction there, I think we can confirm that, you know, something happened down in Cabo.”

The Colorado native then noted that calling Colletti a “hypocrite” during the episode was accurate. “I stand by everything in this whole episode,” she quipped.