Kristin and Stephen Behind the Scenes

While revisiting episode 2 of Laguna Beach, the former couple said they don’t think their romance was as “toxic” as it seemed to viewers. “I remember being really upset about how they always made it seem like we were fighting, or just, like, we were so toxic for each other,” Cavallari said during the July 26 episode. “Because yeah, we went through our stuff, but we actually had some really great moments too. And I do know there are some scenes later on in the season where they actually do show us when we were good. And that always made me happy. And I would be like, ‘Finally, people get to see how we really are.’ Like, if we were that toxic, we wouldn’t still be together.”