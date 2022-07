Kristin’s Least Favorite Scene

Cavallari revealed that one of the first scenes she ever shot for the show is also one of her least favorites. The True Comfort author was discussing whether she and Colletti would have cute babies — and said that they would because her then-boyfriend was so tan. “Like, what the actual f–k?” she quipped during the July 19 episode of the podcast. “You can file that under the dumbest thing I’ve ever said.”