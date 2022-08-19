Cancel OK

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s ‘Back to the Beach’ Podcast: Biggest ‘Laguna Beach’ Revelations

Still Close! Laguna Beach's Kristin and Stephen's Quotes About Their Dynamic
Slamming the Love Triangle Allegations

During the August 16 episode of the podcast, in which the duo revisit episode 4 of the reality series, Colletti shared his frustrations about how he was perceived in the alleged “love triangle” between himself, Cavallari and Conrad. 

“I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there’s moments where you and I were broken up,” the OTH alum explained. “And they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends and, you know, obviously stuff happened at certain times, but at no point ever whenever we were together would I step out on you in that way. That made my blood boil a little bit.”

The Uncommon James founder, for her part, said that she felt MTV “put us in a box” for the “entire first season.

“They decided ‘OK, this is how we’re gonna make Stephen look and I don’t care what’s really going on in his life,'” she said. “‘We are gonna continue to hammer that home and keep going back to that same storyline.'”

