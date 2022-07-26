The Love Triangle

In the July 19 installment of the podcast, Cavallari admitted that she wishes that she and Conrad had fought with Colletti about his behavior rather than each other. “I will say the fact that Lauren and I really went after each other is so messed up when — I love you — but the person we should have been going after was you,” Cavallari told her ex-boyfriend. “And this is so classic, right? If someone gets cheated on you, go after the other woman, the other woman. It’s like, ‘Why are we not blaming the guy?'”