The Pilot’s Wonky Timing

During their review of Laguna Beach‘s pilot episode, Colletti and Cavallari claimed that many scenes were filmed out of order. “This episode is — I mean, the whole show is like this — it’s a mashup of completely different time periods where they needed to come back and piece some things together, certain things that happened months before and then months later,” Colletti claimed during the July 19 “Back to the Beach” episode.

Cavallari, for her part, noted that the cast would often film “pick-up scenes” to fill in story line gaps. “When we filmed the pilot, which was months prior to us shooting the series, we were in a very different place in our relationship,” she recalled. “Two months in a high schooler’s life can make a world of difference. … They were filmed so out of order and then mashed together as though they were within a few days of each other, which just wasn’t the case.”