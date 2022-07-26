Their Possible Post-Show Kiss

In the podcast’s inaugural episode, Cavallari hinted that she and Colletti kissed during an August 2020 reunion. She also implied that her ex Jay Cutler didn’t want her keeping in touch with Colletti while they were married. The Uncommon Beauty founder and the former NFL player split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“I’m able to maintain friendships with my exes. But yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say,” she explained. “I think that’s a large reason why, when I got a divorce, you and I were able to reconnect — because I was a free woman.”