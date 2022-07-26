Why the School Pulled Out

Laguna Beach was originally supposed to film the students at school, but according to Colletti and Cavallari, the administration changed their minds after MTV produced the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. “Initially, they had the school on board,” the True Roots author claimed during the July 19 welcome episode. “They were supposed to shoot at school in the middle of class. And then I think … the parents said, ‘What are we doing? Why are we letting these cameras in there? It’s going to be a huge distraction.'”