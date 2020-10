Khloe Kardashian

The Revenge Body host was 23 when the E! cameras started rolling. In addition to watching her marriage to ex-husband Lamar Odom and romance with French Montana on the show, viewers saw Khloé welcome daughter True with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson on the show. The NBA star’s infidelities have also been chronicled onscreen, including the dramatic fallout of his kiss with Kylie’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.