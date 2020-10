Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty CEO was 26 years old and best known for being Paris Hilton’s BFF and appearing in sex tape at the time of the premiere. She married her second husband, Kris Humphries, on the show in 2011. Following their split, Kim married husband Kanye West in Italy in 2014. They share daughters North (born 2013) and Chicago (2018) and sons Saint (2015) and Psalm (2019). Her 2016 robbery at gunpoint in Paris was covered on the show along with the emotional fallout.