Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sibling was 28 when she first started filming with E! series with then-boyfriend Disick. The pair welcomed sons Mason (born 2009) and Reign (2014) and daughter Penelope (2012) on camera. before they split in 2015. Kourtney has been open about her desire to stop filming the show over the years, taking a step back during season 19.

“I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years,” the Poosh creator said in her Vogue Arabia cover story in 2020. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”