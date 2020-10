Scott Disick

While his relationship with Kourtney ended in 2015, Disick has been a staple on the series for all 19 seasons. Fans watched his battle with substance abuse and depression, which hit an all-time high after he lost both of his parents within three months of each other. While his relationship with Sofia Richie wasn’t featured much on KUWTK, viewers got glimpse of their three-year romance on Flip It Like Disick in 2019.