Getting Emotional

Caitlyn released an emotional YouTube video addressing KUWTK wrapping up. “In a lot of ways, it’s really sad that it’s over with. It was such a great vehicle for my kids,” she said on September 14. “The good news is, because of this show and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on.”

The I Am Cait alum added that she has “the best home movies in life” because she “watched all my kids grow up on the network.”