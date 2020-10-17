Times Have Changed

During a WWD interview, Kris said that social media contributed to the show ending. “When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” she said in the interview published on October 16. “The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time.”

The momager continued, “Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out. The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real-time, and they know we’re going to get it out the door pretty quickly. The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged.”