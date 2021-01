So Many Tears

“Did we make the right decision by walking away?” Kris, 65, asks in her confessional about ending the show. Kim, meanwhile, can’t stop crying while talking to the crew. “I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you,” she says between sobs.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.