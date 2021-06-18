Kim Went Through With the Kris Humphries Wedding Partially Because of the Show

The night before Kim’s wedding to the NBA star, 36, her mother told her she didn’t have to go through with it. “What you said to me was ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it,'” Kim recalled to Kris. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke. I think I just had cold feet.”

She added that she “felt pressured” and worried she’d “let everyone down,” but knew it wasn’t going to work on the honeymoon — and when his shoes took over the hotel room.