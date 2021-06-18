Why Kim Filed for Divorce From Kanye

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project star said that she views her marriage to the “Gold Digger” singer as her “first real marriage” and didn’t want to say what specifically led to the split.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she added. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that lead to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

As for where they stand, she said they have “an amazing coparenting relationship” and will always be friends. “I respect him so much,” the TV personality shared. “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

She added that she could see herself dating a non-celebrity who would still understand her life. “I value privacy,” Kim said. “I just want something that’s really real.”