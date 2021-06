Why Kylie Hid Her Pregnancy

Speaking of Stormi, Kylie shared why she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret — something she said she needed to do since she was still so young. “It was just a lot for me personally,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained. “I think it was just something I had to go through by myself.”

Kendall, 25, added that Kylie was “so at peace” during her pregnancy.