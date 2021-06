Kendall’s Boyfriends

Kendall’s relationships were totally off-limits, according to KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” she said on “The Daily Dish” podcast in June 2021. “So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”