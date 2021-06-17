Kendall’s Pepsi Commercial Controversy

After Kendall’s infamous 2017 Pepsi ad garnered major backlash, Kim urged her sister to use KUWTK as a way to show what she was going through.

“We’re not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and, where I see her at home crying, but in the media, she looks another way because she’s not addressing it,” Kim told THR. “I’m just like, ‘This is wrong. You need to speak up.’ She was like, ‘I don’t ever want to show that footage of me crying.’ She was trying to not make excuses or be dramatic, but that was what she was going through at the time.”