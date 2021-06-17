Kim and Kanye’s Marital Issues

During season 20, Kim made it clear that she had no desire to talk about her marital issues with husband Kanye West on the show. While having a conversation about the rapper’s presidential campaign, the KKW Beauty founder said, “It’s been a long day. … I don’t want to talk about it on camera.”

In her confessional, Kim further explained, “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” she said. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”