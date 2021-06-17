Kourtney and Younes’ Relationship

While Kourtney was dating Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018, the French model was noticeably absent from the series. Following her split from Disick, Kourtney kept her personal relationships off KUWTK, which became a point of contention between her and her sisters.

Khloé appeared to refer to Kourtney’s past relationship with Bendjima during the reunion special in 2021.

“We weren’t even allowed to talk about it,” the Good American founder said, appearing to reference Bendjima. “We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [him], even though there’s paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”