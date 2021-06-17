Kylie and Travis’ Relationship

Why did the rapper never make an appearance on KUWTK? While that question was never explicitly answered, Kylie has said that her beau liked to keep their relationship under the radar.

“I know he doesn’t like the attention,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told GQ in July 2018. “That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private. … I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s OK with me, because we just do our thing.”

The pair kept the news of Kylie’s pregnancy a secret until after they welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.