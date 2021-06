Rob’s Absence

Over the years, Rob has taken a step back from KUWTK after publicly dealing with his weight struggles. While he’s made brief appearances on the show during the final few seasons, his sisters have spoken out about his absence.

“He has his moods,” Kim explained during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance in January 2019. “Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'”