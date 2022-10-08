Cancel OK
A Breakdown of Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Feud: From Their Aspen Trip to ‘RHOBH’ Stars Taking Sides

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Continue Feud Over 'RHOBH' Season 12 Reunion: 'Cruel and Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Charles Sykes/Bravo; Randy Shropshire/Bravo
Are Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Still Feuding After the Season 12 Reunion?

After producer Alex Baskin shared the explosive reunion trailer via Instagram, the two sisters weighed in about their drama.

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months,” Kathy wrote via Instagram comment in October 2022. “Just cruel and disgusting.”

Richards, for her part, disagreed with her sibling’s perspective. She replied: “Why? You know exactly why.”

