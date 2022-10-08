Are Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Still Feuding After the Season 12 Reunion?
After producer Alex Baskin shared the explosive reunion trailer via Instagram, the two sisters weighed in about their drama.
“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months,” Kathy wrote via Instagram comment in October 2022. “Just cruel and disgusting.”
Richards, for her part, disagreed with her sibling’s perspective. She replied: “Why? You know exactly why.”See Full Gallery