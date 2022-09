Have the Other Housewives Weighed In?

Erika Jayne, Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins and Dorit Kemsley all expressed their concerns about Kathy’s behavior. Meanwhile, Crystal Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais questioned the accounts of what went down.

In September 2022, Crystal discussed her reaction to the drama during a confessional, saying, “I’ve known Kathy for a long time, more than some of the other girls in the group. Like how bad could the behavior have been?”