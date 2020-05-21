Reality TV Kyle Richards Reacts After Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards Slam Her on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ By Sarah Hearon 8 hours ago Twitter 8 6 / 8 BedGate Teddi and Kyle didn’t understand Dorit bringing up the fact that they shared a bed in France. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News