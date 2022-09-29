Kylie Jenner Explains How 2nd Child With Travis Scott Was Born With No Name

Breaking Down Her Postpartum Experience

“With your first baby it is a shock to see your body change so much. This time around I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it is harder but seeing my body [reminds me] that I trust the process,” Kylie detailed to Kris. “I am way less stressed about my weight and what I look like. I am more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

For the beauty mogul, her second pregnancy was “emotionally” difficult because of how much time she spent at home. “After pregnancy I think it is hard just mentally to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast and I need to be a little nicer to myself,” she told the cameras.