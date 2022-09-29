Kylie Jenner Explains How 2nd Child With Travis Scott Was Born With No Name

Cancel OK

Kylie Jenner Explains How Baby No. 2 Was Born With No Name, Shares Details of His Birth: ‘I Felt the Pressure’

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Hulu
Celebrating Their Sister

Kim Kardashian opened up about how excited she was for Kylie, saying, “There’s just a difference when your kids have siblings. It is all you really want for them. We grew up with so many that I think it just really shapes who you are. I am so happy that she is expanding her family.”

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner revealed that she found the new member of her family to be an unexpected inspiration. “Although I love my entire family — I love my nieces and nephews — this is definitely a massive birth control moment for me,” she shared in a confessional. “Just because it is a lot.”

Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, admitted she lost track of how many nieces and nephews she had.

