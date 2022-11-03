Kylie Jenner Joked About Getting Married Before Travis Scott Cheating Drama

Her Met Gala Inspiration

“I decided very last minute that I was going to the Met. I just had a baby and I didn’t feel like it was in me this year. Then at the last minute I thought I would love to go and support Off-White and Virgil Abloh,” she explained about the late fashion designer. “I have very early memories of Virgil.”

The beauty mogul continued: “He used to work with Kanye [West] and I just felt like it would be really special to honor him and wear his clothes. I love his work — I love everything he has done so it has been really special.”