Under Fire

In May 2020, Forbes revoked Kylie’s billionaire status, alleging that the makeup mogul and members of her team lied about sales and forged tax returns to “look even richer.” Forbes estimated that Kylie’s personal fortune is actually just under $900 million, with more than a third of her earnings coming from selling 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in 2019. She disputed the “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies” report, tweeting, “I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”