‘Ladies of London’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Caroline and husband Cem Habib announced in December 2019 that they split after 15 years of marriage.

“Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit ❤️.”

While fans saw the couple move to Dubai during season 3, she told Bravo in February 2020 that she was considering moving to the U.S. after her split.

“I definitely have my eye set on the States. That’s my — that’s my goal,” Stanbury said. “I’ve got friends in New York and Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills probably is more of a relaxed atmosphere for me, at least. I love it. I’ve got a lot of friends in L.A., you know? But you never say never to New York either.”