‘Ladies of London’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Noelle Reno

The fashion entrepreneur and former model did not return for season 2 of Ladies of London after her then-boyfriend, Scot Young, fell to his death from a window in London in December 2014.

In November 2016, she welcomed son Xander with boyfriend Nick Perks. Noelle reflected on her time on the show during an interview with Hello magazine in 2018.

“[Caprice is] like a sister to me. That friendship was the best thing that came out of Ladies of London,” she said. “Recently I’ve been catching up with friends who want to see the baby but they’re all like, ‘First, tell me how you did it? You got the guy, fell in love, got the baby and now here you are. How did you do that?’ All I can say is I was in a really good place. I was really happy with who I was and I think I was quite confident and cool when we met.”