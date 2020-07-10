Facing Their Mistakes

After being made aware of the “injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day” during nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, the country band owned up to having a few “blind spots” in their knowledge of American history. “We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery,” they wrote in an Instagram statement on June 11, officially confirming that they would be going by Lady A moving forward. “We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that.”