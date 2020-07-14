‘I Will Not Be Quiet’

On July 10, White made her feelings about the legal drama clear in a lengthy statement to Us. “Lady Antebellum has used their wealth and influence to intimidate and bully me into submission without offering any real recompense for appropriating my name,” she explained. “It is now clear that their apologies, friendly texts, and playing on my love of God were just insincere gestures aimed at quieting me. Well, I will not be quiet any longer. … I have worked too long and too hard to just give my name away.” As she continued, White said that it was “absurd” for the band to claim to support Black Lives Matter and the change it represents, while also slamming a Black woman with a significant lawsuit. “I am not surprised that they used the name Lady Antebellum for so long or that their cure is to adopt a name that is only less overtly racist,” she added. “The A in their name stands for Antebellum and always will. If they are truly committed to racial equality, why do they want to maintain that association, especially when it means making a public, intentional stand to disregard me and my rights?”