Lawyering Up

The plot thickens. On July 9, the Nashville natives confirmed to Us that they were filing a lawsuit against White. “She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years,” a statement from the band explained. “We hope Anita and the advisers she is now listening to will change their minds about their approach. We can do so much more together than in this dispute.”