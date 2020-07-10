Music

Lady A Sues Blues Singer Anita ‘Lady A’ White: Everything to Know About Their Name Change Lawsuit

Anita Speaks Out Lady A Sues Blues Singer Anita Lady A White Everything to Know About Their Name Change Lawsuit
The Other ‘Lady A’ Speaks Out

Despite receiving praise for their showing of solidarity, the band Lady A failed to realize there was already a Lady A on the scene. “This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” White told Rolling Stone on June 12. “I’m not going to lay down and let this happen to me. But now the burden of proof is on me to prove that my name is in fact mine, and I don’t even know how much I’ll have to spend to keep it.”

