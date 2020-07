They’re ‘Trying to Erase Me’

Despite taking part in the seemingly positive conversations with the “Need You Now” singers, the Seattle-based artist wasn’t totally convinced of the band’s good intentions. “I received a draft agreement from the Antebellum camp,” White told Newsday on June 16. “I’m not happy about [it] yet again after talking in good faith. … Their camp is trying to erase me and I’ll have more to say tomorrow. Trust is important and I no longer trust them.”